5,882 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 142.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

FBC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

