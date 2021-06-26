$7.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

