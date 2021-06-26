888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on 888. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 177.73.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

