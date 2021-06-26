9,226 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 389,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

