94,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,804 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

