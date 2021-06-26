Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,883,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

REVG stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 97,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,617. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.