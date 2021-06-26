Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

