Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,542 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.69 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.