Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

