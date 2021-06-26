Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $117.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

