Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $316.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

