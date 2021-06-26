Acciona’s (ACXIF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Acciona has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

