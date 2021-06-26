Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Accuray worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Accuray by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accuray by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 201,027 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

