Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACHV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

