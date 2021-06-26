adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €285.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

