adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $9.73 on Friday, reaching $185.02. 98,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,638. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42. adidas has a 1-year low of $129.08 and a 1-year high of $186.81.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

