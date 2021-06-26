Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.