Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.01 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

