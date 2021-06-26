AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (AVTE) to Raise $101 Million in IPO

AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (AVTE) expects to raise $101 million in an IPO on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,200,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $302.1 million.

Jefferies, Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Our initial focus is on advancing AV-101, our dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, a devastating disease impacting approximately 70,000 people in the United States and Europe. Imatinib, marketed as Gleevec tablets, was originally developed for the treatment of multiple cancers. Oral imatinib also demonstrated statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint, six-minute walk distance, and multiple secondary hemodynamic endpoints in PAH patients in an international Phase 3 trial conducted by Novartis but was poorly tolerated due to adverse events, or AEs, and never approved for the treatment of PAH. AV-101, delivered using a dry powder inhaler, is designed to provide lung concentrations at or above those observed with the oral dose while limiting systemic levels of the drug. We have completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and AV-101 was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported. We anticipate initiating a Phase 2b/3 trial of AV-101 in PAH patients in the second half of 2021, and we have assembled a team with deep expertise in developing innovative PAH and inhaled therapies and commercializing novel drugs. PAH is an orphan disease with unmet medical need and is characterized by high pressure in the vessels transporting blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs. This high pressure is caused by abnormal cellular proliferation, which over time results in narrowing of the pulmonary vessels and forces the heart to work harder to pump blood through the lungs. The severe blood flow restriction and strain on the heart becomes increasingly severe over time and ultimately leads to heart failure that is often fatal. “.

AEROVATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2018 and has 8 employees. The company is located at 200 Berkeley Street, Floor 18 Boston, MA 02116 and can be reached via phone at (617) 443-2400 or on the web at http://www.aerovatetx.com/.

