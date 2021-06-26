Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Airbus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.22 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

