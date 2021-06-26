Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of AIN opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

