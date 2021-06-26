Alchemint Standards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $107,542.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

