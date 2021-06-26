Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

