Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after buying an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

