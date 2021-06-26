Alexandria Capital LLC Has $250,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. 4,289,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

