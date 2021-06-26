Alexandria Capital LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.22. 751,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,381. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.