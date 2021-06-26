Alexandria Capital LLC Has $651,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 15,530,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,518,008. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

