Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,401. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

