Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,685. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

