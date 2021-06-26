Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $33.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.09 billion and the lowest is $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $144.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 701.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

