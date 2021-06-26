Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $614.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,206. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.69 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

