Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $267.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $268.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.