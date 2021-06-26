ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $8,750.00 and $15.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.