Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Alliance Data Systems worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS opened at $108.85 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

