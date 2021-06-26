Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 400 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth $24,519,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

