Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 69,974 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

