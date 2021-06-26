Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.