Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.35 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.