Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.09 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 309.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

