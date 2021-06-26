Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.54% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $49.13 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.