AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 206,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

