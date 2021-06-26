AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $77.46 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

