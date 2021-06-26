AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

