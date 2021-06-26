AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

