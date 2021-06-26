AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $248,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,579 shares of company stock worth $15,461,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

