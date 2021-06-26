AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.43.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.98 and a 1 year high of C$26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

