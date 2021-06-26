Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,241 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 270,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 220,725 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALUS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

