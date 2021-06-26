Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

BBY opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,483,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.