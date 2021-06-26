Amalgamated Bank Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.