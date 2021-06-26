Amalgamated Bank Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

